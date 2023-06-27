Attorney General Merrick Garland to testify in front of House Judiciary Committee in September

By Annie Grayer and Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is scheduled to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee on September 20, a source familiar with the plans told CNN.

The attorney general’s appearance before the panel will be for a standard oversight hearing. It’s routine for top-level executive branch officials to provide general testimony before congressional committees.

But when he testifies, Garland will be facing a number of House Republicans who are his toughest critics, and some have called for his impeachment.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has also recently started floating the possibility that the House could open an impeachment inquiry into Garland over Internal Revenue Service whistleblower allegations that Justice Department leadership improperly interfered in the Hunter Biden probe, which Garland has denied.

The panel is also slated to have a number of other high-profile Biden administration officials testify in the coming months, including FBI Director Christopher Wray and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

