Supreme Court revives case brought by postal worker seeking religious accommodations

Former US Postal Service employee Gerald Groff in Quarryville
Former US Postal Service employee Gerald Groff in Quarryville
By Ariane de Vogue and Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court revived the case of a former mail carrier, an evangelical Christian, who said the United States Postal Service violated federal law by failing to reasonably accommodate his inability to work on Sundays.

The court said unanimously that a lower court was too quick to deny the employee’s request for accommodation and should take another look at the impact the request would have on the Postal Service as a whole.

“We think it is enough to say that an employer must show that the burden of granting an accommodation would result in substantial increased costs in relation to the conduct of its particular business,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court’s opinion. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a concurrence joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

