Top Trump campaign aide Susie Wiles met numerous times with special counsel investigators in documents probe

(CNN) — A senior campaign official for Donald Trump was allegedly shown a classified map by the former president during a meeting at his New Jersey golf club after Trump left office, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The campaign adviser, Susie Wiles, has spoken to federal investigators numerous times as part of the special counsel’s Mar-a-Lago documents probe, multiple sources told CNN.

Wiles is not named in Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump, but a source familiar with the matter identified her as the “representative of his political action committee” who is referenced in the indictment.

During her interviews, sources say that prosecutors repeatedly asked Wiles about whether Trump showed her classified documents. They also inquired about a map and whether she had any knowledge regarding documents related to Joint Chiefs Chairman, Gen. Mark Milley, one source added.

The indictment alleges that Trump showed classified documents to people on two separate occasions.

According to the indictment, Trump was at his Bedminster club in August or September of 2021 and “showed a representative of his political action committee who did not possess a security clearance a classified map related to a military operation and told the representative that he should not be showing it to the representative and that the representative should not get too close.”

The other incident, which CNN first reported, also occurred at Bedminster, where Trump repeatedly referenced a classified document during a meeting with two staffers and two individuals working on a Mark Meadows memoir. CNN obtained the audio of that meeting earlier this week.

ABC News previously identified Wiles as the individual to whom Trump allegedly showed a classified map.

Wiles, one of Trump’s closest advisers, is effectively running his third bid for the presidency and has taken an active role in Trump’s legal strategy, including helping find lawyers and helping arrange payment to attorneys representing Trump associates being questioned in the multiple federal and state investigations into the former president.

Wiles is also a close associate of Chris Kise, who is on Trump’s legal team and appeared in court earlier this month when Trump was indicted.

Sources in Trump’s inner circle tell CNN they were blindsided by the news.

Wiles declined to comment to CNN.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told CNN that Wiles would not be taking a step back from the campaign.

“Jack Smith and the Special Counsel’s investigation is openly engaging in outright election interference and meddling by attacking one of the leaders of President Trump’s re-election campaign,” said Cheung.

