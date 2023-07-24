US calls Israeli judicial overhaul vote ‘unfortunate’

By Kevin Liptak and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli parliament’s vote stripping the Supreme Court of certain powers is “unfortunate,” the White House says, calling for “consensus” amid major protests.

“As a lifelong friend of Israel, President Biden has publicly and privately expressed his views that major democratic changes to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said following Monday’s vote.

“It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority,” she said. “We understand talks are ongoing and likely to continue over the coming weeks and months to forge a broader compromise even with the Knesset in recess. The United States will continue to support the efforts of President Herzog and other Israeli leaders as they seek to build a broader consensus through political dialogue.”

Israel’s parliament on Monday passed the controversial “reasonableness” bill, the first major legislation in the government’s plan to weaken the judiciary, despite six months of protests over the most significant shakeup to the court system since the country’s founding. The bill passed by a vote of 64-0, with all members of the governing coalition voting for it. All members of the opposition left the chamber while the roll call vote was taking place.

Ahead of the vote, Biden warned Israel’s government against moving ahead with its controversial judicial overhaul.

“Given the range of threats and challenges confronting Israel right now, it doesn’t make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this – the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus,” Biden said Sunday in a statement provided to CNN.

Biden has been unusually outspoken about the judicial overhaul proposal, suggesting it amounts to an erosion of democratic institutions and could undermine US-Israel relations.

He raised concerns directly with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call last week.

After the call – which Netanyahu’s office described as “warm” and claimed included an invitation to the United States for a meeting – Biden called in New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman to the Oval Office to make clear his stance on the judicial overhaul.

“This is obviously an area about which Israelis have strong views, including in an enduring protest movement that is demonstrating the vibrancy of Israel’s democracy, which must remain the core of our bilateral relationship,” Biden told Friedman. “Finding consensus on controversial areas of policy means taking the time you need. For significant changes, that’s essential. So my recommendation to Israeli leaders is not to rush. I believe the best outcome is to continue to seek the broadest possible consensus here.”

It’s unusual for the Biden administration to weigh in forcefully on another country’s internal politics, underscoring how seriously the president views the current situation in Israel. The two statements appear designed to directly telegraph his thinking on Monday’s vote in Israel’s Knesset on the proposals.

