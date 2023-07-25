DeSantis cuts additional campaign staff in effort to ‘streamline operations’

By Kit Maher and Steve Contorno, CNN

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is making additional cuts to his presidential campaign staff, two senior campaign officials tell CNN.

The cuts come after the Republican candidate promised to donors over the weekend a “leaner” and more “insurgent” campaign to take on former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Thirty-eight positions across all departments will be impacted, which include previously announced cuts in event planning, bringing the total cuts to more than a third of the campaign’s payroll, the officials said.

One of the officials cited “budget” as a reason for the cuts, which were first reported by Politico.

“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck said. “Governor DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign.”

