Former US Marine who was released by Russia in prisoner swap injured while fighting in Ukraine, source says

(CNN) — Trevor Reed, the former US Marine who was wrongfully detained in Russia for nearly three years before being released in a prisoner swap, was injured while fighting in Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told CNN Tuesday.

Reed, who was freed in a prisoner swap in April 2022, was transported to a hospital in Kyiv and was evacuated to Germany for medical care, the source said.

The circumstances around Reed’s injury in combat were not immediately clear.

Jonathan Franks, a spokesperson for the Reed family, declined to comment.

Reed is the latest American to be injured while fighting for Ukraine in its war in against Russia. The US State Department has repeatedly warned Americans against traveling to the country.

Reed was arrested in Moscow in the summer of 2019 for intoxication, and was sentenced to nine years in prison in July 2020 for endangering the “life and health” of Russian police officers in an altercation. Reed and his family denied the charges against him, and he was designated as wrongfully detained by the US State Department.

His release from Russian prison in April 2022 came after months of effort by the US government, officials said, and was particularly urgent given concerns about Reed’s health. It was ultimately secured through a prisoner swap for Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian smuggler convicted of conspiring to import cocaine.

