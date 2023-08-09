Dianne Feinstein briefly hospitalized after fall, spokesperson says

By Morgan Rimmer and Lauren Fox, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California was hospitalized for a short time Tuesday after a fall, according to a spokesperson, the latest in a string of health issues for the US Senate’s oldest member.

“Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “All of her scans were clear and she returned home.”

TMZ first reported Feinstein’s fall.

Feinstein, 90, has faced questions about her health in recent years, and members of her own party called on her to resign her Senate seat after an extended absence earlier this year following a shingles diagnosis.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.