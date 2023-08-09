Skip to Content
Dianne Feinstein briefly hospitalized after fall, spokesperson says

Sen. Dianne Feinstein attends a Senate Judiciary Business Meeting at the Senate Dirksen Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 18 in Washington
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Sen. Dianne Feinstein attends a Senate Judiciary Business Meeting at the Senate Dirksen Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 18 in Washington
By Morgan Rimmer and Lauren Fox, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California was hospitalized for a short time Tuesday after a fall, according to a spokesperson, the latest in a string of health issues for the US Senate’s oldest member.

“Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “All of her scans were clear and she returned home.”

TMZ first reported Feinstein’s fall.

Feinstein, 90, has faced questions about her health in recent years, and members of her own party called on her to resign her Senate seat after an extended absence earlier this year following a shingles diagnosis.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

