Utah man accused of threatening Biden killed in FBI arrest attempt

An FBI agent wearing a windbreaker is seen in February 2023.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
An FBI agent wearing a windbreaker is seen in February 2023.
By
Published 1:05 PM

By Betsy Klein, Arlette Saenz and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — Special agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation shot and killed a suspect Wednesday morning in Provo, Utah, following an attempt to serve arrest and search warrants to the man who allegedly made threats to President Joe Biden and other officials ahead of a trip by Biden to Utah.

According to the felony complaint filed at the US District Court in Utah and obtained by CNN, Craig Robertson threatened “to take the life of and to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

