DeSantis meets with Kemp in Georgia to talk 2024 race and upcoming debate

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sat down with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in Atlanta Friday morning, a source familiar with the meeting confirmed to CNN, meeting for about 30 minutes to discuss the state of the 2024 race and the upcoming Republican debate.

Both attended a gathering of 2024 Republican hopefuls in Kemp’s home state, where the governor said it was time to “quit complaining” about the 2020 election and instead focus on helping Republicans win in 2024.

Kemp also met with former Vice President Mike Pence, the source said, and spoke with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie by phone. Kemp has also met privately with Sen. Tim Scott in recent months.

Friday’s sit-down occurred after Kemp rebuked former President Donald Trump earlier this week for propagating false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

“For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law,” Kemp said.

“Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor,” he continued. “The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus.”

Kemp has said he plans to endorse the Republican nominee but has not yet endorsed a candidate in the primary, telling CNN recently, “We have to tell the American people what we are for. We got to be forward-thinking and tell them what we’re gonna do. We can’t be looking in the rearview mirror. And then, we gotta have a candidate that can beat Joe Biden in November.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.