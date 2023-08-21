READ: John Eastman’s bond agreement

By CNN staff

(CNN) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has reached a bond agreement with one of former President Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants: conservative attorney John Eastman, according to a new court filing on Monday. Eastman’s $100,000 bond order is the first to appear on the Fulton County court website.

Eastman faces multiple criminal charges for his alleged role in helping Trump try to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. The agreement is available below from the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia.

