Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Republican debate speaking times: By the numbers

<i>Photo-illustration: Getty images/CNN</i><br/>CNN is tracking how long each candidate talked for at the first Republican primary presidential debate. Follow the full breakdown below to see who’s getting the most and least air time. This graphic will be updated every 10 seconds.
Photo-illustration: Getty images/CNN
CNN is tracking how long each candidate talked for at the first Republican primary presidential debate. Follow the full breakdown below to see who’s getting the most and least air time. This graphic will be updated every 10 seconds.
By
Published 5:57 PM

By Annette Choi, Matt Stiles, Ethan Cohen, Melissa Holzberg DePalo and David Wright, CNN

(CNN) — We’re tracking how long each candidate talked for at the first Republican primary presidential debate. Follow the full breakdown below to see who’s getting the most and least air time. This graphic will be updated every 10 seconds.

Read the latest CNN headlines from the first 2024 Republican presidential debate here.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content