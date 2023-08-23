Republican debate speaking times: By the numbers

(CNN) — We’re tracking how long each candidate talked for at the first Republican primary presidential debate. Follow the full breakdown below to see who’s getting the most and least air time. This graphic will be updated every 10 seconds.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.