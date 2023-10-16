Leading Republican Jewish group to co-sponsor next GOP debate

By Gregory Krieg, CNN

(CNN) — The largest Republican-aligned Jewish political organization will partner in hosting next month’s third GOP presidential primary debate, the group announced Monday, a decision that comes amid the escalating violence in Israel and Gaza following the deadly attack by Hamas earlier this month.

The Republican Jewish Coalition said it will become the first Jewish group to co-sponsor a national debate, joining NBC News and the Salem Radio Network in Miami on November 8.

“As the horrific events of the last week have unfolded in Israel, the issue of American foreign policy has taken on an even greater role,” RJC national chairman Norm Coleman, a former Minnesota senator, said in a statement. “American strength and American resolve – and our candidates’ vision for America’s role in the world – are more important than ever.”

The announcement comes as Israel’s retaliatory campaign against Hamas enters its second week, with Palestinian casualties growing as the Israel Defense Forces continue their onslaught and a new round of rockets fell on the Tel Aviv area, according to reports.

RJC CEO Matt Brooks said the group’s invitation from the Republican National Committee “demonstrates the value and importance that the Republican Party places on the Jewish community and its growing support for the GOP, and the impact that the Republican Jewish Coalition has as an organization. This is an historic opportunity.”

The late Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson, who dedicated much of his life to advancing pro-Israel causes in US politics, was a leading funder of the RJC’s political arm until his death in 2021. All the leading GOP primary candidates – including Trump – are slated to attend the coalition’s leadership summit later this month. Trump, however, will not take part in the Miami debate, making it the third such gathering he’s skipped.

The RNC has rejected Trump’s calls to cancel the remaining candidate face-offs. The former president enjoys a significant lead over the field in most national polling, and the first two debates have done little to move the needle.

The RJC announcement also comes at a key time for Republicans, whose typically unquestioning support for Israel was thrown into doubt last week when former President Donald Trump harshly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination accused Netanyahu of being caught unprepared by Hamas’ attack while praising the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah as “very smart.”

Trump’s GOP rivals responded with unusually blunt criticism of the former president, who backtracked Friday, posting on his Truth Social platform that he had “always been impressed by the skill and determination” of the IDF and wishing “the best of luck” to Israeli military members. He also included the hashtag “#IStandWithBibi,” a reference to Netanyahu’s nickname.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered the most pointed jab at Trump, saying at a campaign stop in New Hampshire, “We need to all be on the same page. Now is not the time to air personal grievances about an Israeli prime minister. Now is the time to support their right to defend themselves to the hilt.” (Trump has previously expressed anger at Netanyahu over the prime minister recognizing Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.)

In a statement announcing the debate co-sponsors, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, “The partners for our third debate will offer our candidates an excellent opportunity to meet the moment and contrast their plans and vision with the failures of the Biden White House.”

Before Trump’s about-face, Brooks had praised Biden over his handling of the situation in Israel and Gaza.

“This will sound surprising, but by and large, the president has shown tremendous support, unwavering support, for Israel at a critical time,” Brooks told The New York Times. “Can we quibble on aspects of policy differences, over Iran’s complicity, for instance? Sure. But by and large, the American people and the international community have seen a president who has stood shoulder to shoulder with Israel.”

