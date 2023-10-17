Track the speaker vote count: Follow who will get leadership job

By Sean O’Key, Ethan Cohen, David Wright, Renee Baharaeen and Anna Brand, CNN

(CNN) — After one round of voting, the US House of Representatives failed to elect a new speaker. Rep. Jim Jordan so far has not been able to secure enough GOP support.

House Republicans are aiming to select a nominee following Kevin McCarthy’s abrupt ouster earlier this month and after Majority Leader Steve Scalise withdrew his name in the face of opposition.

CNN is tracking a tally estimate of each round of voting. Data will be updated every 10 seconds.

First round vote

