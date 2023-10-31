Santos’ House Ethics investigation update expected ‘on or before November 17’

(CNN) – The House Ethics Committee said Tuesday it is continuing its investigation into Republican Rep. George Santos of New York and that the panel “will announce its next course of action in this matter on or before November 17, 2023.”

The committee said in a statement that it had “contacted approximately 40 witnesses, reviewed more than 170,000 pages of documents, and authorized 37 subpoenas” over the course of their investigation.

Santos is facing a vote to expel him from the House as soon as Wednesday after fellow members of the New York delegation filed a privileged resolution last week. The measure would require a two-thirds majority of the chamber to succeed.

GOP leadership sources are hoping the update on timing will persuade Republicans to oppose the expulsion resolution and convince them to wait for the House Ethics Committee investigation to conclude – a similar argument that GOP leaders made when an expulsion resolution came up earlier this year.

Santos faces 23 charges including wire fraud and identity theft. Santos has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Last week, US District Judge Joanna Seybert set a trial date for Santos of September 9, 2024.

Santos wrote on X on Monday, “I will not beg for my constitutional rights. I will let my colleagues make their decision without my interference.”

Separately, Santos wrote on X last week that he is not resigning and said, “I’m entitled to due process and not a predetermined outcome as some are seeking.”

CNN’s Melanie Zanona, Nicki Brown and Clare Foran contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.