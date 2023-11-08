Takeaways from the third Republican presidential debate

(CNN) — The 2024 Republican primary begins in two months, but many of the talking points that defined the 2016 and 2012 GOP nominating contests dominated the opening volleys of this campaign’s third debate.

There are five candidates onstage this time out in Miami, with two previous participants failing to qualify and former President Donald Trump again absent by choice.

But even as he misses out to host a rally in nearby Hialeah, Trump – or the idea of him – dominated the top of the hour, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley gave their elevator pitches for why Republican voters should deny Trump a third straight presidential nomination.

DeSantis and Haley have been locked in a tit-for-tat for much of the past month, but they offered broadly similar reasons for GOP voters to dump the former president. “Donald Trump is a lot different guy than he was in 2016,” DeSantis said, before ticking off failed promises – like getting Mexico to finance a border wall – from Trump’s first campaign.

Haley too, if more directly, contrasted the Trump of 2016 with the current front-runner for the GOP nomination.

“I can tell you that I think he was the right president at the right time,” said the woman who served as Trump’s top diplomat at the United Nations. “We can’t live in the past”

Vivek Ramaswamy began the debate by attacking the moderators and genuflecting to hyper-online mercurial billionaire Elon Musk, while former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott reached further back in history – Christie to his time leading the Garden State, which ended in January 2018, and Scott, as he so often does, insisting that “truth of my life destroys the lies of the radical left.”

From there, the debate took a hard turn to the multiple foreign policy crises dominating the headlines, from Israel to Ukraine and China.

Unsurprisingly, the candidates denounced antisemitism at home and abroad, uniformly pledged loyalty to Israel and backed its ongoing response to Hamas’ surprise attack last month. Only Ramaswamy suggested the US should not be providing material assistance to Israel, or any foreign government, as part of his isolationist worldview.

Trump – whose name all but disappeared from the debate after the first 15 minutes, when they were answering a question specifically about him – is spending the night about a half-hour away rallying Hispanic voters. He will undoubtedly deliver his verdict on the debate via social media in the coming hours, but there’s been little to trouble him so far.

Here are early takeaways from the third GOP primary debate:

Foreign policy takes center stage

On Israel’s war with Hamas, there was little disagreement between the five candidates. In fact, their answers were often quite similar.

“I’d be telling Bibi: Finish the job once and for all with these butchers,” DeSantis said, referring to the Israeli prime minister by his nickname.

“The first thing I said to him when it happened was I said, ‘Finish them,’” Haley said moments later.

But there were sharp divisions over whether the United States should continue to support Ukraine against Russia’s aggression.

Ramaswamy left no doubt where he stood, issuing a lengthy rebuke of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while accusing the war-torn country of harboring Nazism and anti-democratic beliefs.

“To frame this as some kind of battle between good versus evil. Don’t buy it,” Ramaswamy said.

Haley, continuing to tussle with Ramaswamy onstage, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were “salivating at the thought that someone like that could become president.”

Christie agreed.

“Let’s remember, the last time that we turned our back on a shooting war in Europe,” Christie said. “It bought us just a couple of years. And then 500,000 Americans were killed in Europe to defeat Hitler. This is not a choice.”

DeSantis and Scott shifted the conversation from Ukraine to the US-Mexico border and left doubt as to whether they believe US support for the country should continue.

“We are not going to send your sons and daughters to Ukraine,” the Florida governor said. “I am going to send troops to our southern border.”

Ramaswamy comes out swinging

During the first debate, Ramaswamy called the other Republican candidates “super PAC puppets.” At last month’s Simi Valley, California event, he toned it down, calling them “good people tainted by a broken system.”

The question, then, was which version would show up in Miami: the quippy former debate kid or the dignified statesman? The answer was clear within minutes. The biotech entrepreneur came out swinging against the media, Haley, the debate moderators, the media, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, DeSantis and the Florida governor’s boots.

Basically, anyone but Trump was fair game.

Asked why voters should back him over Trump, Ramaswamy aired out a long list of grievances. First, he blamed McDaniel for the string of losses Republicans have suffered since 2017, when she was elected RNC chair (but also, notably, when Trump took office), and gave her the option to come onstage and resign. Then he blasted the decision to have NBC News’ Lester Holt and Kristin Welker host with Salem Radio’s Hugh Hewitt.

“Think about who’s moderating this debate — this should be Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk,” he said, before blasting the “corrupt media establishment.”

On Israel, Ramaswamy said he would encourage Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “smoke those terrorists on his southern border” while the presidential candidate would be “smoking the terrorists on our southern border.” Ramaswamy, who has sought to distinguish himself as an America First candidate in a field of “neocons,” then took a dig at Haley for her foreign policy. DeSantis, who has battled speculation over his boots, got caught in the crossfire.

“Do you want a leader of a different generation who’s going to put this country first, or do you want Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels?” Ramaswamy said. “We’ve got two of them.”

The Haley-Ramaswamy feud gets personal

Heading into Wednesday night, the expectation – based on candidate stump speeches and ads – was that the sharpest exchanges would occur between DeSantis and Haley, the two candidates vying for a distant second place behind Trump. Instead, the former South Carolina governor spent much of the debate sparring with Ramaswamy.

Over the course of three debates, the feud between the two Indian Americans has grown increasingly personal. This was no different – within minutes, Ramaswamy commented on her “3-inch” heels, and she shot back that they were 5-inch heels, and “for ammunition.” Things went downhill from there.

That’s not to say Haley and DeSantis didn’t exchange words. Haley called the Florida governor a “liberal” on the environment because he didn’t support drilling off the shore of his state, and the two rehashed many of their attacks on China that were previewed in recent weeks. But that criticism, which centers on Haley’s recruitment of Chinese business to South Carolina when she served as governor, took on a heated tone when Ramaswamy got involved.

As Haley stated that comments she made praising China were in response to her work during her tenure as US ambassador to the United Nations negotiating North Korea sanctions with Beijing, Ramaswamy interrupted to say that she called China a “great friend.” That led to about 20 seconds of cross talk.

In one of the tensest moments of the night, Ramaswamy criticized Haley for calling out his campaign’s use of TikTok, which some Republicans want to ban over security concerns, and brought her daughter into it. During the Simi Valley debate, Haley said during a discussion about the app that she felt “dumber” every time she heard him speak.

“She made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time,” he said. “So you might want to take care of your family first.”

The crowd booed and Haley jumped in.

“Leave my daughter out of your voice,” she said, before adding: “You’re just scum.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

