Georgia man charged with threatening Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

(CNN) — A Georgia man has been charged with threatening to kill GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, her family, and her staff.

Sean Patrick Cirillo, 34, of Macon, Georgia, called Greene’s office on Wednesday and threatened to shoot and kill her, according to the representative’s office.

Greene’s office shared a recording of a threatening phone call with CNN.

“I’m going to murder her; I’m going to shoot her in the (expletive) head and kill her, OK,” the caller said. “Tell the FBI.”

“You’re going to die. Your family is going to die,” the caller yelled.

Cirillo is charged with using communications devices to make threats, according to a spokesperson with the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia — a felony offense.

CNN has not yet been able to determine whether Cirillo has an attorney.

“I want to thank every single member of law enforcement who acted swiftly in response to this murderous threat. From Rome City Police, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Capitol Police, the House Sergeant at Arms, and ultimately the FBI who made the arrest, every official acted quickly to put this man behind bars,” Greene told CNN in a written statement.

“I’m not the only victim with this threat of violence. My family is threatened. My staff is threatened. I even had to close my district office due to the potential of violence. It’s wrong and never should happen.”

