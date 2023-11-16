Santos says he won’t seek reelection after damning Ethics Committee report

(CNN) — Republican Rep. George Santos said Thursday he would not seek reelection next year after the House Ethics Committee’s investigation concluded there is “substantial evidence” that he used campaign funds for personal purposes.

“I will continue on my mission to serve my constituents up until I am allowed. I will however NOT be seeking re-election for a second term in 2024 as my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time,” Santos said in a statement.

The report said Santos engaged in “knowing and willful violations” with regard to financial disclosure statements filed with the House, and “knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission.”

The panel concluded that Santos “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit” and said his conduct “has brought severe discredit upon the House.”

“I will remain steadfast in fighting for my rights and for defending my name in the face of adversity,” Santos said Thursday. “I am humbled yet again and reminded that I am human and I have flaws, but I will not stand by as I am stoned by those who have flaws themselves.”

The New York Republican has separately pleaded not guilty to 23 federal charges, including allegations of fraud related to Covid-19 unemployment benefits, misusing campaign funds and lying about his personal finances on House disclosure reports.

Santos’ vow to not seek reelection marks a shift in his public posture. He told CNN’s Manu Raju in an interview that aired earlier this month

