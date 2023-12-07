Second gentleman rips ‘lack of moral clarity’ among university leaders amid rising tide of antisemitism

Washington (CNN) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff issued a stark warning amid the rising tide of anti-Jewish hate in the two months since Hamas’ attack on Israel during remarks at the National Menorah lighting ceremony Thursday.

“What have we seen? We’ve seen the presidents of some of our most elite universities literally unable to denounce calling for the genocide of Jews as antisemitic. That lack of moral clarity is simply unacceptable,” Emhoff said. “We’ve seen a restaurant owner, who’s a friend of mine, accused of genocide simply because he’s Jewish. We’ve all seen college students afraid to go to class. We’ve seen people afraid to go to markets, afraid to go to synagogues, literally being attacked on our streets.”

“Let me be clear: When Jews are targeted because of their beliefs, or identity, and when Israel is singled out because of anti-Jewish hatred, that is antisemitism, and it must be condemned and condemned unequivocally and without context,” he continued.

The White House issued a full-throated condemnation of any calls for genocide Wednesday, just a day after university presidents from Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania faced intense scrutiny on Capitol Hill for failing to say whether calling for the genocide of Jews would necessarily violate their code of conduct.

“I think the president has been very clear, he’s had total moral clarity on this, and the president has set an example for all leaders during this gut-wrenching increase in antisemitism,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told CNN’s MJ Lee during Wednesday’s press briefing. “He’s spoken very forcefully against it. Calls for genocide are unacceptable, it’s vile, and it’s counter to everything this country stands for. I can’t believe I even have to say that.”

Presidents of both Penn and Harvard have since clarified that statements calling for genocide would run afoul of their respective schools’ codes of conduct.

The administration also responded to reports Hamas committed sexual assault during its October 7 attack. Echoing comments made by the president earlier in the week, Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday wrote on X that the claims are “reprehensible and must be condemned.”

“Rape can never be used as a weapon of war,” Harris wrote. “I’ve spent my career protecting women and girls from heinous crimes of sexual violence and will continue to do so.”

In a statement Monday, the White House condemned a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Philadelphia after protesters accused a Jewish restaurant owner of genocide.

“It is antisemitic and completely unjustifiable to target restaurants that serve Israeli food over disagreements with Israeli policy, as Governor Shapiro has underlined,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement to CNN.

Emhoff, who made history as the nation’s first second gentleman, is also the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president. In his role, he’s made countering antisemitism a significant part of his policy platform, even before Hamas’ attack, though the focus has taken on greater prominence. He acknowledged Thursday that the role has been “difficult.”

“My wife – the vice president – she has always pushed me into this issue and had me lean into it,” Emhoff said. “She said, ‘This moment found you. Now get to work.’ And I’ve tried to do that each and every day.”

The second gentleman offered a nod to the rising threat of antisemitism, telling an audience gathered for the Hanukkah celebration on the National Ellipse, “I’ve also been reaching out privately to many people, just to check in and see how they are feeling. The common denominator of these conversations is that we’re feeling alone and we’re in pain.”

Still, he took the opportunity to mark Hanukkah by touting the “hope and resilience” inherent in the holiday, while also touting steps the Biden-Harris administration has taken to aid Israel following Hamas’ attack.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris have also been working to ensure Israel has the support it needs,” Emhoff said. “Because of their leadership, more than 100 hostages, including four Americans, are home.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

