Judge orders Rep. Scott Perry to turn over cell phone records to federal prosecutors in election subversion case

(CNN) — The special counsel’s office can access more than 1,600 communications found on Rep. Scott Perry’s cell phone, including some about his interest in assisting former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to a new court decision on Tuesday.

The development comes months after special counsel Jack Smith’s office indicted Trump for leading a conspiracy to obstruct the vote, and following a protracted, often-secretive, court battle over which of Perry’s cell phone messages could be accessible to investigators.

The court decision releases the bulk of Perry’s messages to investigators after months of delays because of legal appeals around investigative access to congressional records, which provide special constitutional protections for the work of members of Congress.

It’s not yet clear how the court decision might affect the special counsel’s ongoing effort, including preparing for the upcoming criminal trial of Trump, or their continuing investigative pursuits.

Specifically, the judge’s decision will hand over to prosecutors several of the Pennsylvania Republican’s messages, including ones that capture his attempts “to work with or influence members of the Executive Branch” as Trump sought to dig up support for disinformation about election fraud.

Yet, Chief Judge James Boasberg of the DC District Court is allowing Perry to still protect about 400 records relating directly to votes he would take, including certifying the 2020 election result under the Electoral Count Act.

Boasberg did a painstaking review – the second time such a review has taken place – of the 2,055 Perry phone records, breaking them down into more than two dozen categories to determine which investigators could have.

The judge looked at the messages in three broad groups – if they are with members of the executive branch, meaning Trump or others; if they are among congressional members; or if they are with individuals outside the government. Some of each of these groups of messages should be protected, the judge found, following direction from the appeals court above him.

Communications about proposed legislation and the 2020 congressional certification of the Electoral College votes could be withheld from investigators, if Perry wanted to protect them, the court found.

But, communications with executive branch officials and people outside the government regarding Vice President Mike Pence’s role on January 6, 2021, for instance, can’t be shielded, the judge said.

Those messages about Pence “may bear a relationship to legislative proceedings insofar as they touch on the certification vote, they are neither ‘integral’ nor ‘essential’ to Perry’s participation in those proceedings because they pertain only to Vice President Pence’s role,” Boasberg wrote about that category of Perry’s communications.

Perry’s team hasn’t responded yet to the new order. They previously had delayed the special counsel’s office from accessing any of the messages, following the FBI’s court-approved seizure of Perry’s phone, by appealing.

Perry hasn’t been charged with any crime, and it is not clear if he is still being investigated.

