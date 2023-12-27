Boebert announces she will switch congressional districts for 2024 election

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday that she will run in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in 2024 as Republicans look to keep their narrow House majority.

Among the most conservative members of the chamber, Boebert had been expected to face a tough reelection bid in Colorado’s 3rd District in the Western part of the state.

“It’s the right move for me personally, and it’s the right decision for those who support our conservative movement,” she said in her announcement video. “Colorado’s 4th District is hungry for an unapologetic defender of freedom with a proven track record of standing strong for conservative principles.”

The eastern Colorado district is currently represented by Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who announced last month that he will not seek reelection.

Boebert said she did not “arrive at this decision easily” and said she was driven by “Hollywood elites and progressive money groups,” whom she accused of “buying” the 3rd District seat.

Earlier this year, Democrat Adam Frisch – who narrowly lost to Boebert in 2022’s midterm elections – announced he would again mount a campaign to unseat her in 2024.

Boebert won her 2022 race by just 546 votes. Trump won the same district by about 8 percentage points in 2020, while he won the 4th District by about 19 percentage points.

A staunch ally of Donald Trump, Boebert reiterated her support for the former president’s White House bid in her announcement video. She listed putting “a stop to Bidenomics” as a key platform of her reelection campaign while blaming President Joe Biden for inflation.

Boebert and Biden have been at odds several times, with Biden calling the congresswoman out during a recent visit to the 3rd District.

During the visit last month, Biden touted provisions of his administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, which he pledged would bring jobs to the local community, while issuing a blistering critique of Boebert, whom he described as “one of the leaders of this extreme MAGA movement.”

“She, along with every single Republican colleague, voted against the law that made these investments in jobs possible,” Biden said. “And then she voted to repeal key parts of this law, and she called this law a massive failure. You all know you’re part of a massive failure? Tell that to the 850 Coloradans who got new jobs. … It all sounds like a massive failure in thinking by the congresswoman and her colleagues.”

CNN’s Ethan Cohen, Donald Judd and Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.