Hello, Avelo: New Low Cost, Direct Flights from RDM to Palm Springs & Burbank

A new airline has arrived in Central Oregon, offering a convenient and cost-effective way to travel to Southern California. Avelo Airlines prides itself on providing excellent customer service while keeping costs low for travelers.

One of the key ways that Avelo saves customers money is by using smaller, easy-to-use airports. Rather than flying out of a large airport, Avelo uses Redmond airport in Central Oregon, which is much more convenient for travelers in the region. By using a smaller airport, Avelo also saves customers time, as they do not have to drive to larger airports, deal with traffic and crowds, or worry about finding parking.

Another way that Avelo keeps costs down is by allowing customers to choose which add-on fees they want to pay for. This means that travelers can opt for things like priority boarding or extra legroom, but they don't have to pay for them if they don't want to. Avelo believes in giving customers control over their travel experience, and this includes the ability to choose what they pay for.

Despite its focus on cost savings, Avelo is committed to providing excellent customer service. From friendly and helpful staff to a clean and comfortable cabin, the airline wants customers to feel well taken care of throughout their journey. Avelo also offers Free Ticket Tuesday, a promotion where customers can follow the airline on Instagram for a chance to win a pair of free tickets each week.

Avelo currently offers non-stop flights from Redmond airport to Palm Springs and Burbank several times a week. This means that travelers can easily and quickly get to two of Southern California's most popular destinations. Whether they're heading to the beach, the mountains, or one of the region's many attractions, Avelo makes it easy and affordable to get there.

Overall, Avelo is an exciting new airline that is offering a much-needed service to travelers in Central Oregon and Southern California. By focusing on cost savings, customer service, and convenience, Avelo is sure to become your new favorite airline when traveling to Southern California.

