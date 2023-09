Hereditary Breast Cancer Facts

Myriad Genetics / 320 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 / ©2022, Myriad Genetic, Inc. All rights reserved. Myriad Genetics, MyRisk and their logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc., and its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions. MGWHBCAMPC 0922

3. Final Recommendation Statement: BRCA-Related Cancer: Risk Assessment, Genetic Counseling, and Genetic Testing. Available at: https://www.uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org/uspstf/recommendation/brca-related-cancer-risk-assessment-genetic-counseling-and-genetic-testing .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.