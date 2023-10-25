Breast cancer awareness: Bend two-time breast cancer survivor shares her story

'The biggest takeaway that I hope people know is that early detection is key. That will save your life.'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- “I was petrified. Honestly, I think I was more like, 'Let's beat this head-on.'” Bend resident Jamie Skuse remembers being told she was diagnosed with breast cancer, back in 2011.

“I was diagnosed 11 years ago, and I actually was supposed to go in for my mammogram, and because my sister had just passed away from breast cancer.” Skuse said.

During a Labor Day vacation, she discovered a lump on the right side of her breast, prompting a quick call to her doctor. She went in for a mammogram, and ultrasound that revealed that she had triple negative breast cancer.

“That first diagnosis is such an out-of-body experience." Skuse said. "I remember it felt like I was floating and just looking down on this, and everybody was speaking gibberish.”

The treatment required three kinds of chemotherapy and many rounds of radiation. Skuse lost all of her hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes.

"We ended up having to get help with our kids because I lost my fingernails and the feeling in my fingers and my feet," she recalled.

After completing her treatment, she attempted to return to normal life, only to face another setback when an ultrasound revealed six more lumps on her breast.

“At first I was like, 'Why? Why am I having to do this again?' Like, 'I don't want to do this again!'" Skuse said.

She decided it was time to get a double mastectomy, without reconstruction.

“I chose to go flat, so I don't have tissue around there. They scraped everything out," Skuse said.

Skuse was finally able to focus on her recovery and regaining her health. She says getting back into Pilates played a significant role in rebuilding her mobility and strength. She became a member of Club Pilates in 2017 and now teaches classes there.

She encourages everyone to be proactive when it comes to their health. If something doesn't feel right, don't put it off.

"The biggest takeaway that I hope people know is that early detection is key. That will save your life," Skuse emphasized. "Being aware of your body, advocating for yourself -- like. I can't I can't say that enough."

She says sharing her experience and listening to others has been crucial in navigating her cancer journey. On Sunday, Skuse will be holding a breast cancer workshop at Club Pilates to with people more about her story.