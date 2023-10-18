‘They got my back’: Redmond fitness trainer navigates, celebrates breast cancer journey with her students

(Update: Adding video, comments by Teresa Brown)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Teresa Brown is a fitness trainer who hosts classes every week at the Redmond Senior Center. Last year, students in her 'Silver Sneakers' class gave her the support she needed and taught her some valuable lessons, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Many of her senior students had also experienced chemotherapy and treatments in their lives, and helped to guide her through her journey. Today, she's remembering the impact her class had on her, and how fitness helped her get stronger through remission.

"It started when I had a pain in my right breast, and I wasn't quite sure what it was," Brown recalled. "And as I started massaging the sore area, I found a hard mass. And I had my husband touch it, and he felt the same hardness I did."

After mammograms and ultrasounds, the large mass was confirmed cancerous.

"Of course, at that point, I'm thinking the worst," Brown said. "I mean, it's hard not to, you know, when you hear the words 'you have cancer' -- I mean, doomsday kind of falls over you, and you're thinking about, 'Okay, what do I have to do before I'm gone?'"

A month later, the mother of two began chemotherapy treatment. Through it all, she continued to hold fitness classes at the senior center.

"All of the people in my Silver Sneakers class were like, 'Stay strong. You can do this! We're here for you.' And just knowing that they were behind me, they got my back." she said. "If I were to fall, they're holding me up, you know? I knew that. And if I had to take it down a notch, if I couldn't lift my usual 10-pound weights, they understood."

The chemotherapy treatments were proving effective, and Brown's mass could only be seen on an MRI scan. She believes her fitness classes helped keep her strong through remission. A year after her diagnosis, she was officially cancer-free. And some of the first people she told was her 'Senior Sneakers' class.

"When I came back and I told them, 'Guys, I'm cancer free now! It's been confirmed! The pathology reports are back!' they were just like, 'Oh my gosh!' --clapping and cheering and just celebration, you know? And just -- it was so elating to feel, 'Oh, my gosh -- I'm finally through with this!'" she said.

Teresa hopes her story can be a beacon of light for women going through the same thing. A diagnosis at her age, in the 40s, is rare, and the CDC says only 9% of women at that age have it. Teresa says her story shows just how important self exams are.

