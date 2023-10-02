Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How to assess your risk

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and NewsChannel 21 will be bringing you medical updates and personal stories of survival.

Tracee Tuesday begins our special coverage with this look at how to assess your risk.

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Cancer begins in the cells of the breast. A group of cancer cells, can then invade surrounding tissues, or metastasize to other areas of the body.

Early detection is essential, along with knowing your risk factors.

Dr. Janelle Strom, with East Cascade Women’s Group, says assessing the threat is the first step she takes with patients.

Among a number of risk factors, family history of cancer is the main focus.