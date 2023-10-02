Skip to Content
Breast Cancer - Sponsored Content

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How to assess your risk

By
today at 10:15 AM
Published 10:13 AM

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and NewsChannel 21 will be bringing you medical updates and personal stories of survival.

Tracee Tuesday begins our special coverage with this look at how to assess your risk.

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.  

Cancer begins in the cells of the breast. A group of cancer cells, can then invade surrounding tissues, or metastasize to other areas of the body.  

Early detection is essential, along with knowing your risk factors. 

Dr. Janelle Strom, with East Cascade Women’s Group, says assessing the threat is the first step she takes with patients. 

Among a number of risk factors, family history of cancer is the main focus.

Article Topic Follows: Breast Cancer - Sponsored Content

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content