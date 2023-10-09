Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Screening Recommendations

We’ve continued our series of reports to mark "Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

This week we focus on screening recommendations.

The choices you make about exercise, diet and other behaviors, can shape your complete health, as well as your exposure for developing breast cancer.

It’s also important to follow recommendations for breast cancer screening.

Mammograms, are used to find cancer especially if you have no symptoms.

Dr. Janelle Strom, of East Cascade Women’s Group, says, ‘when’ you begin screenings and ‘consistent’ screenings, give you the best chance of finding breast cancer early when it’s on a small scale, before it spreads.

Also, the mammogram is the gold standard for screening for breast cancer beginning at age 40.