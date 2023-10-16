Skip to Content
Breast Cancer Awareness – screening technologies

October 16, 2023 6:54 PM
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A number of technologies are used to diagnose breast cancer, including mammograms, breast ultrasounds and breast MRIs.

Dr. Janelle Strom, an OB/GYN with East Cascade Women’s Group, said: “We typically start with a screening mammogram and based on that result, we can use those other modalities to help make a diagnosis. So if we have a screening mammogram that has a subtle abnormality, oftentimes they will have a patient come back for number one, a diagnostic mammogram, a targeted mammogram, an ultrasound, or even an MRI.” 

When screening a high-risk patient, Dr. Strom says a number of factors are considered beginning with family history: “If you have a first-degree blood relative who had breast cancer before the age of 50, that's a red flag, as well as two blood relatives who've had breast cancer at any age. And if you have a relative who's had ovarian cancer, you're also at increased risk. Patients with these considerations can be offered genetic testing.”

Dr. Strom also points out the technology used to detect breast cancer, has changed over the years: “Currently, the standard is a 3-D mammogram, you know, and now for patients that don't fall into the high-risk category, but do have a finding on their screening mammogram of dense breast, there's now an additional screening test, and this is called the Abbreviated MRI.”

The Abbreviated MRI is not yet covered by insurance, so Dr. Strom says many offices will offer it to patients at a reduced rate.

There have also been advances in technology to determine if the cancer has spread.

The American Cancer Society says the five-year survival rate for a cancer which hasn't spread is 99%.

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

