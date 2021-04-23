Choosing the Right Contractor

House & Home Sponsors

By Scott's Roofing

Replacing a roof on your home can be a very stressful situation. A roof replacement is an investment in your home and if done incorrectly can lead to enormous expenses. One way to minimize the stress is to do your research and select the right roofing contractor for the job.

The first thing you should is make sure the contractor that you hire is local and reputable. This is important because things do go wrong sometimes and you need to be confident that your roofer will honor any labor warranties also help with any manufacturers warranties. It is an unfortunate fact that many people have been stuck paying to replace roofs that were not that old because of poor installation and the contractor is no longer in business.

There are several ways that you can confirm a roofer is reputable. The first thing you will want to do is visit the Oregon Construction Contractors Board, www.oregon.gov/ccb/Pages/index.aspx, to ensure the business is a member in good standing. You should also ask the contractor to provide documentation of their Workers Compensation insurance. This is important because if an employee of theirs is injured while working on your home, you could be held liable for injuries if no Workers Compensation policy is in-force. Lastly, any job over $2,000 requires your contractor to provide you with an Information Notice to Owner About Construction Liens, Consumer Protection Notice and Notice of Procedures forms. When you select a well-established and reputable contractor for your roof, you can sleep well at night knowing the job will be done right and, in the event that something does go wrong, someone has your back.