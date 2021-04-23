HVAC Maintenance

House & Home Sponsors

By: Central Oregon Heating Cooling & Plumbing

The heating and cooling system is one of the largest home investments you will maintain. Simply changing your air filter will not only prolong the life of your system, it will help your family stay safe by breathing clean air. Central Oregon is a beautiful place to live, work & play, but it does get dusty! This can affect your home’s ventilation efficiency. The last thing you want is your furnace to stop working during one of our infamous snow days! A dirty air filter will also help prevent small problems from becoming big, costly problems! Changing your air filter will help avoid the bearings, motors and other intricate parts to stop working on heating and cooling your home.

Maintaining your HVAC system will benefit by extending its usage, even after the warranty has expired. Now if it’s been 15 plus years and changing the air filter while on maintenance schedule, your energy bill continues to increase, it may be time to install a new, high efficiency system. If your system still requires R22 Refrigerant, a new system will be a great investment and may save you money! New HVAC technologies arise each year with features that is similar to Alexa & Google Assistant AI. There is a thermostat that will learn your indoor temperature needs and can be controlled on your phone! No ducts in your home? No worries, a ductless system can be installed with heating & cooling capabilities.

Central Oregon Heating, Cooling & Plumbing