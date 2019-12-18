Lillard, Whiteside lift Blazers over Warriors 122-112

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Damian Lillard had 31 points and a season-high 13 assists, Hassan Whiteside grabbed 23 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Golden State Warriors 122-112 Wednesday night.

CJ McCollum scored 30 points and Carmelo Anthony added 17 for Portland. Whiteside also scored 16 points. D’Angelo Russell led Golden State with 26 points and seven assists.

Lillard set the tone in the first quarter. Going against the team he grew up rooting for, Lillard had 16 points and five assists in the opening quarter to help the Blazers build a 40-29 halftime lead.

The Warriors still showed plenty of fight, even though they entered Wednesday with the worst record in the NBA.