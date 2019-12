Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon made a big addition to its lineup as 6-foot-11 N’Faly Dante played his first college game Wednesday night and contributed 11 points to help the eighth-ranked Ducks roll to an 81-48 win over Montana.

The much-anticipated debut of Oregon’s top freshman recruit probably wasn’t needed against the Grizzlies, but the Ducks want Dante comfortable with his role before Pac-12 play begins in two weeks.