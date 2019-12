Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Damian Lillard scored 36 points and CJ McCollum had 31, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to a 118-103 victory Friday night over the Orlando Magic.

Portland earned its season-high third straight win despite losing Carmelo Anthony to a bruised left knee in the second quarter. The Trail Blazers improved to 8-7 since Anthony joined the team a month ago.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 23 points and 11 rebounds.