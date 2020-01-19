No. 3 Stanford rebounds with 61-58 win over No. 8 Oregon St.

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Kiana Williams scored 17 points and Lexie Hull added 14, to help No. 3 Stanford beat eighth-ranked Oregon State 61-58 on Sunday.

Hull also had nine rebounds for the Cardinal (16-2, 5-1), who rebounded from their first conference loss on Thursday to Oregon. It was Stanford's fourth straight victory over the Beavers.

Destiny Slocum had a season-high 26 points for Oregon State (16-2, 4-2), which led by as many as 11 points in the first half before Stanford closed the gap to 36-34 at the half.