Lillard scores record 61, Blazers beat Warriors 129-124 in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Damian Lillard set a franchise record with 61 points, including a career-best 11 3-pointers, and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the equally depleted Golden State Warriors 129-124 in overtime Monday night.

Lillard's previous career high was 60 points earlier this season against Brooklyn. His 11 3-pointers were also a team record. It was the seventh regular-season game of Lillard's career with more than 50 points. He also had 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

Alec Burks scored a season-high 33 points, and Eric Paschall added 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Warriors, who essentially had eight available players. Draymond Green suited up but didn't play because he wasn't felling well.