Ionescu helps No. 3 Oregon rout 12th-ranked Arizona 85-52

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The opponent was Arizona, so of course Sabrina Ionescu was up to the challenge.

The Oregon senior scored 15 points to go with 11 rebounds and 10 assists to reach double figures in all three statistical categories for the 24th time in her career as No. 3 Oregon overcame a slow start and went on to an 85-52 rout of No. 12 Arizona on Friday night.

It was the third time Ionescu had recorded a triple-double against Arizona and second this season.

“I don’t really know what it is about them,” Ionescu said. “I was recruited by them and every time we play them, they’re giving us their best shot.

“I obviously have to do the same, and our team has to do the same. So we’re always amped up to play them.”

Ruthy Hebard added 22 points for the Ducks (21-2, 10-1 Pac-12) and Satou Sabally finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, plus six assists in Oregon’s ninth consecutive victory. Taylor Chavez added 17 points in a reserve role.

