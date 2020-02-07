Oregon State tops Arizona State 64-62 on shot at buzzer

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Mikayla Pivec hit a 10-foot jumper at the buzzer, lifting No. 9 Oregon State to a 64-62 victory over No. 19 Arizona State on Friday night.

Robbi Ryan, who scored 20 points, hit a jumper to give Arizona State a 60-58 lead with 1:09 left.

With Oregon State trailing by two, Aleah Goodman inbounded the ball to Maddie Washington, who found Kat Tudor open under the basket for an uncontested layup with 0.4 on the clock.

ASU had a turnover attempting to inbound the ball, and that set up Pivec’s game-winning field goal in the lane.