Oregon State rallies to beat No. 14 Oregon 63-53

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Zach Reichle hit a key 3-pointer down the stretch and Oregon State overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat No. 14 Oregon 63-53 Saturday night.

It was the third consecutive win for Oregon State in the 353rd edition of the Civil War, which is the most contested rivalry in college basketball.

Oregon State (14-9, 4-7 Pac-12) hit six consecutive free throws in the final minute to seal the win. Ethan Thompson led the Beavers with 15 points. Kylor Kelley added 14 points and leading scorer Tres Tinkle had 13.

Payton Pritchard led the Ducks (18-6, 7-4) with 16 points.

