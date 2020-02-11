Bend High Nordic skier excels in international competition

Sports

Annie McColgan competed in U18 Nations Cup races

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- MBSEF Nordic skier and Bend High senior Annie McColgan has risen to become a national-class skier and an internationally experienced one as well, as a recent trip to a major competition showed.

Annie McColgan, 18, just returned from Falun, Sweden after competing in the FIS U18 Nations Cup races.

McColgan earned a position on the Nations Cup team at the LL Bean U.S. Senior Nationals, where she placed 3rd in the U18 skate sprint, 5th in the mass start classic and 13th in the individual start skate.

According to MBSEF Head Full Time Coach Bill Hokanson, “Annie earned this trip by fighting hard. Her races were a mix of U20 and U18 skiers. She wasn’t just racing to beat the U18s. She gave a courageous effort.”

In the sprint, McColgan led out all three elimination heats, winning both the quarter finals and semifinals. In the finals, she led out the race and ended up 6th overall and the 3rd in the U18 division.

For McColgan, the path to Sweden was similar to last year. Going into the final qualification race she was on the outside looking in. The mass start included over 100 of the top U20 and under skiers.

According to Simoneau, “These elite mass starts are a war as skiers battle for position in a crowded field.” Like last year, McColgan fought through the crowd to finish as the fifth U18 and a Nations Cup Team member.

McColgan then traveled to Sweden for a training camp with the Falun Sweden team and three Nations Cup races. These races were an eye-opening experience. In addition to the Nations Cup field, there were races for skiers of all ages and Swedish FIS race for the senior-level skiers.

According to McColgan, “There were over a thousand racers that day. In addition to the international field in the Nations Cup race, there was a ton of the best Swedes.”

In the Nations Cup events, McColgan was the 4th U.S. skier, finishing 30th in the 10km classic, a semifinalist finishing 12th overall and the 3rd U.S. skier in the skate sprint, and the anchor of the U.S. Team that finished 8th in the 3x3km relay.

McColgan has accepted a position on the team at the University of Vermont. According to Simoneau, “Annie will be a great collegiate skier. She’s been the #2 student at Bend High while training and racing at national and international events. Her goal-oriented ethic and determination is impressive.”

For more information, contact Dan Simoneau, MBSEF Nordic Program Director at 541-350-9126 or dan@mbsef.org.