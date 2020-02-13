Kelley scores 16, leads Oregon State over Utah 70-51

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Kylor Kelley had 16 points and nine rebounds Thursday night to lead Oregon State to a 70-51 rout of Utah.

Kelley was 7 of 10 from the field with five dunks. The Beavers led by 25 points at 68-43 on Kelley’s dunk with 3:42 remaining. Utah never got closer than 15 in the second half after trailing 35-19 at halftime.

Branden Carlson led Utah with 13 points. Timmy Allen, who came into the game averaging 18.3 points, was held to six points.

Oregon State has won back-to-back conference games for the first time this season.