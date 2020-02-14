Pili’s 26 points, 13 rebounds lead USC women by No. 11 OSU

Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season, and Southern California beat No. 11 Oregon State 72-66 Friday night.

Aliyah Jeune added 12 points for USC, which also beat top-10 ranked UCLA earlier this year.

Mikayla Pivec scored 16 points, and Taylor Jones added 12 for Oregon State. Destiny Slocum, averaging 14.6 points per game, also scored 12. Pivec scored 12 points in the first half and Jones added 10 as Oregon State led 35-32. Pili led the Trojans with 11 points.