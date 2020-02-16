Boley, No. 3 Oregon women rout Southern Cal 93-67

Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Erin Boley scored 25 points and made seven 3-pointers to help No. 3 Oregon rout Southern California 93-67 on Sunday for the Ducks' 12th consecutive victory.

Ruthy Hebard added 22 points and Satou Sabally had 18 points for the Ducks. Sabrina Ionescu finished with 12 points and 13 assists. Endyia Rogers led the Trojans with 21 points.

Oregon missed its first five shots of the game, but came back strong to lead by 11 at halftime.