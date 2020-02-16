Pritchard scores 25 as No. 17 Oregon beats Utah 80-62

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 25 points and led an early 3-point shooting spree as No. 17 Oregon rolled to an 80-62 victory over Utah Sunday night.

Pritchard made five of six 3-pointers in the first half. Will Richardson, who hit a trio of 3s before the break and finished 4 for 4, added 18 points, six assists and six rebounds to help the Ducks improve to 14-0 at home this season. They shot 58% from the field and made half of their 24 3-point attempts.

Oregon also earned its 20th win and regained a share of first place in the Pac-12 with Colorado at 9-4. The Utes were led by freshman Rylan Jones with 18 points.