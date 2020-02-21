Williamson has 25 in Pelicans’ 128-115 win over Blazers

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zion Williamson had 25 points for his seventh straight game with at least 20 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the shorthanded Trail Blazers 128-115 Friday night.

The No. 1 draft pick was playing in just his 11th game after a right knee injury sidelined him for the first half of the season. The Pelicans, who led by as many as 22 points, have won four of their last five games.

The Blazers, who have lost three straight, were without Damian Lillard because of a groin injury. CJ McCollum finished with 27 points and 10 assists.