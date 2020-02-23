McCollum, Anthony carry Blazers past Pistons, 107-104

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum had 41 points, a career-high 12 assists and nine rebounds, Carmelo Anthony scored a season-high 32 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 107-104 Sunday night.

It was the first time Anthony scored over 30 points since Feb. 25, 2017, when he was with the New York Knicks. He made a jumper with Portland protecting a two-point lead with 21 seconds left.

Reserve big man Christian Wood had 26 points and nine rebounds for Detroit. The Pistons' bench accounted for 70 points.