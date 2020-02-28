No. 14 Oregon pulls away for 69-54 win over Oregon State

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half Thursday night and No. 14 Oregon pulled away for a 69-54 win over Oregon State.

Oregon had only a four-point halftime lead but started the second half with a 22-4 run to send the Beavers to their fourth consecutive defeat. Will Richardson added 15 points for the Ducks, and Anthony Mathis finished with 13.

Ethan Thompson led Oregon State with 15 points and Tres Tinkle had 14 points and 10 rebounds.