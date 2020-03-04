Summit boys host first-round playoff game Wednesday night

Sports

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time since joining the 6A Mountain Valley Conference, the Summit Storm boys' basketball team is in the playoffs -- and hosting their first-round game Wednesday evening.

At 16-7, the Storm finished as the No. 16-seed out of 32 teams in the 6A playoff field. They will go head-to-head against the No. 17-seed Sheldon Irish.

"6A is different than 5A," coach Jon Frazier told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday. "The teams that are in the playoffs are all talented teams. We feel that we're good enough to beat everybody in the field, but we know that we have to play our best, or else our season is over."

After winning each of their last four games, and eight of their last nine, the Storm have all the momentum on their side. Not to mention, the Irish have dropped two of their last three games.

"We are playing well, certainly having a lot of confidence heading into the playoffs," Frazier said. "We are playing our best basketball at the right time."

The Storm also own a 10-2 record at home this season, the second-best home record in the Mountain Valley Conference.

Star senior combo-guard Jacob Tompkins will look to carry his impressive regular season campaign into the playoffs. Tompkins finished the season as the third-highest scorer in the state, capped by a single-game school record 38 points against McKay.

As Co-Player of the Year in the Mountain Valley Conference, Tompkins is one of several Summit players to earn a regular-season award. Tompkins also was named First-Team All-Conference, to go along with Second-Team selections in point guard Julian Mora, forward Evan Scalley and forward Luke Cody.

The last time the Summit boys won a playoff game was in the 2017-18 season, and the last time they hosted a playoff game was in 2016-17, both as a member of the 5A division.

The Storm boys hope to fare as well as the Bend Lava Bear girls, who polished off Portland's Grant High 54-39 in their opening-round playoff contest Tuesday night, also at home

