Early outburst sends No. 13 Oregon to 90-56 win over Cal

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard led five Ducks players in double figures with 20 points and No. 13 Oregon used an early scoring outburst Thursday night to pull away from California in the first half and cruise to a 90-56 victory.

The win moved the Ducks back into a tie with UCLA for first place in the Pac-12 with the regular season ending Saturday.

Pritchard added nine assists in Oregon’s 21st consecutive home victory, including all 16 home games this season. Anthony Matthis added 17 points on 5 for 6 shooting from 3-point range for Oregon.

Matt Bradley led Cal with 15 points.