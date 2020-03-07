Skip to Content
Tinkle, Kelley send Oregon St. past Cal with 74-56 win

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Seniors Tres Tinkle and Kylor Kelley went out in style in their final home games for Oregon State with a 74-56 win over California on Saturday.

Tinkle and Kelley, who were honored in a pregame ceremony at Gill Coliseum, combined for 43 points and 14 rebounds.

Tinkle scored a game-high 24 points and received a big hug from his dad, OSU coach Wayne Tinkle, after leaving the game for the last time with 51 seconds left. Kelley finished 8-of-10 shooting and scored a Pac-12 career-high 19 points.

Paris Austin led the Golden Bears with 18 points. 

