Portland Trail Blazers founder Harry Glickman dead at 96

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Harry Glickman, the founder of the Portland Trail Blazers and general manager of the franchise’s only NBA title-winning team in 1977, has died. He was 96.

The team announced Glickman’s death Wednesday; no cause was given.

Portland was granted an expansion franchise in 1970. Glickman was part of the original ownership team hat paid the league’s $3.7 million expansion fee.

Glickman held a number of positions with the franchise, including general manager, before he retired in 1994.