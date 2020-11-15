Jimmy Lake wins Washington debut, Huskies top Beavers 27-21

Sports

SEATTLE (AP) — Sean McGrew rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown, Dylan Morris added a 1-yard TD plunge, and Washington opened the Jimmy Lake era as head coach Saturday night with a 27-21 win over Oregon State.

McGrew was part of a multifaceted rushing attack by Washington that rolled up 267 yards rushing. Jermar Jefferson rushed for 133 yards and a TD for Oregon State, his 12th career 100-yard rushing game.

The Beavers lost their second straight after falling to Washington State in their season opener.